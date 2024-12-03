MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.76 and last traded at $140.76, with a volume of 169172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.90.

MTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.91.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,296,897.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,046,676 shares in the company, valued at $786,370,213.80. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,983.78. The trade was a 26.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 230,511 shares of company stock worth $28,996,795. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

