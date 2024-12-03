London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.94. London Finance & Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.90 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62.

About London Finance & Investment Group

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

