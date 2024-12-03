London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2024

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C. (LON:LFIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

London Finance & Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of London Finance & Investment Group stock opened at GBX 57 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.94. London Finance & Investment Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.90 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 28.52 and a current ratio of 47.62.

About London Finance & Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

London Finance & Investment Group P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment finance and management company. It primarily invests in smaller U.K. quoted companies, which are balanced by a general portfolio that consists of investments in U.S., U.K. and European equities. The general portfolio includes interest in food and beverage, oil, natural resources, chemicals, and tobacco sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for London Finance & Investment Group (LON:LFI)

Receive News & Ratings for London Finance & Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Finance & Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.