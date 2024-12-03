Logan Green Sells 10,919 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LYFT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,052,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $230,174,000 after buying an additional 80,675 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 8,114,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $103,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,208 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,604,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 3.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,491,590 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after purchasing an additional 235,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 84.8% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 6,186,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $78,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

