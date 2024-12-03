Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $58.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Life360 traded as high as $52.75 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 81442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Life360 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Life360 from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other Life360 news, Director Mark Goines sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,270.40. The trade was a 39.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chris Hulls sold 556,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $22,830,460.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 952,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,079,589.92. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,657 shares of company stock worth $28,392,141.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Life360 by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 86,917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,538,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $11,861,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Life360 during the second quarter worth $8,098,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

