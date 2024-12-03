LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 4869818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $904.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the second quarter worth $36,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

