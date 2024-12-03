Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading 4.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.94. 278,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 447,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Latham Group from $7.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.31 million, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, CFO Oliver C. Gloe sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $65,791.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,626.64. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjeev Bahl sold 11,750 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $69,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,584.90. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Latham Group by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Latham Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

