LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

LandBridge Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LB opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.57. LandBridge has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on LandBridge from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on LandBridge from $39.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LandBridge from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LandBridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

