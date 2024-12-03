KT (NYSE:KT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.11, but opened at $17.47. KT shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 804,673 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of KT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,608,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,493,000 after buying an additional 1,101,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,519,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 245.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 804,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in KT by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 65,415 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in KT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,611,000. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

