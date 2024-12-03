Kristian Talvitie Sells 10,306 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 10,306 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.34, for a total transaction of $2,054,398.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,091.56. This represents a 15.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PTC Price Performance
Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $200.20. 440,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average is $180.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $201.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,463,000 after purchasing an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in PTC by 48.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of PTC by 46.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 59,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
