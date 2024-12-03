Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 337,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,516,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,006,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,452,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

