K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Up 38.7% – Time to Buy?

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) shot up 38.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.80 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11). 42,196 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 9,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.07 ($0.80).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Up 38.7 %

The company has a market cap of £39.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at K3 Business Technology Group

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 8,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £6,003.20 ($7,598.03). Company insiders own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Solutions segments.

