JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 43.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVMD traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 268,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $824,800.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,551.92. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $449,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,638.10. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,866 shares of company stock worth $6,355,624. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 196.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 10.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 115,844 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

