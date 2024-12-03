JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $70.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.73.

DOCU traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.55. The stock had a trading volume of 680,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,988. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $44.34 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $477,770.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,220,844.83. This trade represents a 6.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 14,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $778,576.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,859,782.17. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,816,297. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.8% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

