Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,360,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138,856 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.5% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Alphabet worth $4,908,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 24,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $129.40 and a one year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.82.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares in the company, valued at $59,741,643.48. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,374,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

