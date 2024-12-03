Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.07 Billion Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.1% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,073,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,224.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4,599.47 and its 200 day moving average is $4,093.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,104.48 and a one year high of $5,237.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

