Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.30% of Netflix worth $898,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,792 shares of company stock worth $116,320,533. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $775.58.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $897.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $908.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $773.01 and a 200 day moving average of $700.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

