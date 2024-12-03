Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 480,459 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,459 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.88% of Workday worth $1,218,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $251.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.30. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.59, for a total value of $14,112,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,032,950. This represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,462 shares of company stock worth $71,374,421 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

