Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,244,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,246 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $608,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 136,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 88.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 228,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,957,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $310.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.52. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.29 and a 1 year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.44, for a total value of $177,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,887,927.84. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,204.98. The trade was a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,984 shares of company stock worth $1,385,056 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

