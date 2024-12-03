Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 108,401 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,335,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,401 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Revvity worth $809,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revvity by 74.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.73.

Revvity Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

