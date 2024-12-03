Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.51 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39. Jacobs Solutions has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $150.54.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,145,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,444,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,040,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,263,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.