Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,588 shares during the period. Veralto makes up approximately 0.8% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.75% of Veralto worth $208,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLTO opened at $106.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.96. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

