Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241,860 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 87,931 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $133,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPX. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 77.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $34,023.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. This trade represents a 10.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $117.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.91. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

