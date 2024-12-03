Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVDAW traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,127. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Iveda Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications. It also provides Cerebro IoT Platform, a software technology platform that integrates a multitude of disparate systems for central access and management of applications, subsystems, and devices, and IvedaSPS, a smart power solution utilizing in Cerebro IoT platform, and IvedaXpress, a system for pre-existing IP cameras and AI analytics for servers and IT department.

