iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Raised by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period.

IVE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.12. The company had a trading volume of 127,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,232. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.12 and a 200 day moving average of $191.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

