iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,677,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,080 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $182,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,904,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 41,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,694,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.39. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.