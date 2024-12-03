iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Price Performance

IWTR opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

Get iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 23.46% of iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.