iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 973,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 711,168 shares.The stock last traded at $34.51 and had previously closed at $34.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,754,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,557,000 after buying an additional 666,543 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 475,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,848,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth $375,000.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

