Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Short Interest Down 11.9% in November

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 5,903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 257,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 253,206 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iron Horse Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at $1,932,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 327,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 252,868 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 398,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 72,496 shares during the last quarter.

Iron Horse Acquisitions stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Iron Horse Acquisitions has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

