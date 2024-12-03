Investors Purchase High Volume of Teradyne Put Options (NASDAQ:TER)

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,298 put options on the company. This is an increase of 131% compared to the typical volume of 2,298 put options.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.21. 79,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $90.24 and a 52-week high of $163.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. This trade represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $997,203. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.