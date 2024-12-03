Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 42,121 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 25,517 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nikola from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nikola from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Nikola Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,761. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.24) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 840.44% and a negative return on equity of 95.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1382.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Nikola by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Stories

