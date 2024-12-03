Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,273,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lam Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,522,000 after buying an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.29.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.72 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 29.74%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

