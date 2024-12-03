Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,261,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 296,541 shares.The stock last traded at $16.59 and had previously closed at $16.61.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.