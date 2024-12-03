Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,261,394 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the previous session’s volume of 296,541 shares.The stock last traded at $16.59 and had previously closed at $16.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 53,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 256,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 85,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

