Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,193 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,193 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,721,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 694,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,937,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Price Performance

Shares of MSOS stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $4.46. 844,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,709,134. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $516.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

