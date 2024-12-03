Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,488 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,488 shares during the quarter. WNS accounts for 1.5% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in WNS by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price target on WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

WNS Price Performance

WNS traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 4,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,025. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $72.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. Research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

