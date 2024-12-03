Intrepid Capital Management Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.35. The stock had a trading volume of 183,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.62%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.