Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,979,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 110,537,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,625.6 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

IITSF opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.