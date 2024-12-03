Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 10.5% in November

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,979,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 31st total of 110,537,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,625.6 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance
IITSF opened at $3.81 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.99.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
