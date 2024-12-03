Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 987,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of IBKR traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.68. 1,537,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,758. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.09. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $77.75 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

