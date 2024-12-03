Insider Selling: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Sells 106,910 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban sold 106,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.11), for a total transaction of £262,998.60 ($332,867.49).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Phil Urban acquired 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £136.23 ($172.42).

On Friday, October 11th, Phil Urban bought 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £139 ($175.93).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 253.50 ($3.21). 221,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,581. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 1 year low of GBX 217.20 ($2.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 320 ($4.05). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 262.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 285.47. The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,614.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Further Reading

