Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Director Sells 8,332 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) Director David A. Friedman sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $149,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,192. This trade represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

