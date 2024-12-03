Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,449,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,879. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

