Insider Selling: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $27,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Appian Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of APPN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,701. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Appian by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,169,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,969 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,179,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 25.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 88.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Appian from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

