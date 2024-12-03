Insider Buying: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Insider Buys 25,101 Shares of Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) insider Linamar Corporation acquired 25,101 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.95 per share, with a total value of C$1,529,963.68.

LNR traded up C$0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 62,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.51. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$54.95 and a one year high of C$73.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.15 by C$0.20. Linamar had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 11.4332724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNR shares. Scotiabank lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities cut shares of Linamar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

