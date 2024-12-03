Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Short Interest Down 9.9% in November

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 744,800 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 826,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Inogen stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 192,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,433. Inogen has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $240.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the third quarter worth $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Inogen by 72.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inogen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Inogen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

