Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 35,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 247,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,743,000 after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $357,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth about $2,839,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $197.25. The company had a trading volume of 186,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,013. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.90 and a 1 year high of $202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.63 and its 200 day moving average is $156.32. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $466,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,956 shares in the company, valued at $54,297,553.60. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $3,396,525. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

