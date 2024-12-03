Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 809 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDFree Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.00. 419,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

