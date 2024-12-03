Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 809 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 3,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.00. 419,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.96. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

