Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,079 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $17,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 2,466.0% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,668,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,240,000 after buying an additional 3,016,795 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,382,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Copart by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,586,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,307,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. The stock had a trading volume of 78,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,550. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 31.92% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

