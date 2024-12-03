Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,694 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 83,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,590,294.56. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,793,346. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

