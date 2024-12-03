Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 667 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 20,952 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $609.70. 345,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,901. The company has a market cap of $561.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.65.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.