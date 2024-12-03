Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Short Interest Down 20.7% in November

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
Shares of IPXXW stock remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,483. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile
