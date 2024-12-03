Independent Family Office LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393,398 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,675,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,837 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. 4,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,712,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.02 and a 52 week high of $99.18.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
